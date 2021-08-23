Overview

Dr. Patrick Win, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Win works at Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.