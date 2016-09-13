See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in El Centro, CA
Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.1 (7)
Map Pin Small El Centro, CA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD

Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD is a Pulmonologist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wolcott works at Imperial Valley Sleep Medicine in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wolcott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Imperial Valley Sleep Center
    790 W Orange Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 353-8858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Influenza (Flu)
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Influenza (Flu)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolcott?

    Sep 13, 2016
    Dr. Wolcott Has been very thorough . He reviews his clinicians work without being discourteous. He explains what is happening and makes it easy to ask questions to better understand the results and the also the CPAP machine His staff is clear concise and polite. They answer questions and show the patient what is happening with the data from the CPAP machine. Highly recommended.
    Vince in Yuma, AZ — Sep 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolcott to family and friends

    Dr. Wolcott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolcott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891722120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Metro Hlth Med Ctr/Case Wstn Reserve U
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolcott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolcott works at Imperial Valley Sleep Medicine in El Centro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wolcott’s profile.

    Dr. Wolcott has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolcott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolcott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.