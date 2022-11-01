Overview

Dr. Patrick Wolf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Wolf works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.