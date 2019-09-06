Overview of Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD

Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Yeh works at Patrick C Yeh MD Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.