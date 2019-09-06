See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD

Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Yeh works at Patrick C Yeh MD Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeh's Office Locations

    Patrick C. Yeh M.d. Inc.
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 315, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-2789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pterygium

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2019
    Dr Yeh is very thorough and patient. He does not rush and answers any questions in detail. The staff is pleasant, the office neat. The wait time can be long, but it is worth it to me. Note: his: www.yehvision.com does not work
    Arthur Hellmann — Sep 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Minnan
    • 1447358791
    Education & Certifications

    • Ma Ee Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Hosp St Raphael-Yale U Sch Med
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yeh speaks Mandarin and Minnan.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

