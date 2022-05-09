Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Veritas Fertility & Surgery522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 300, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Yeung in October 2021 for a consultation about my debilitating endometriosis. He was very knowledgeable, kind, and listened well. I had surgery with him in January 2022 after 2 failed ablation surgeries with other doctors. He was very thorough and excised endometriosis, did an appendectomy, and diagnosed me with interstitial cystitis. I traveled from out of state, and when I traveled home 2 days after surgery I was in much less pain than before I had surgery. Dr. Yeung has also been helping me with my PCOS and hormone imbalances along with helping my husband and I as we try to get pregnant. It has now been 4 months since surgery and I feel like a different person. I am no longer in daily debilitating pain and exhaustion. I have occasional mild pain that is managed with OTC pain medication and I have so much more energy. Dr. Yeung has truly given me my life back, and I highly recommend him for care of endometriosis or related conditions or for help with fertility.
About Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|St Johns Mercy Mc
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeung Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeung Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung Jr.
