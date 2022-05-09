See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Yeung Jr works at Veritas Fertility & Surgery in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Veritas Fertility & Surgery
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 300, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 09, 2022
I first saw Dr. Yeung in October 2021 for a consultation about my debilitating endometriosis. He was very knowledgeable, kind, and listened well. I had surgery with him in January 2022 after 2 failed ablation surgeries with other doctors. He was very thorough  and excised endometriosis, did an appendectomy, and diagnosed me with interstitial cystitis. I traveled from out of state, and when I traveled home 2 days after surgery I was in much less pain than before I had surgery.  Dr. Yeung has also been helping me with my PCOS and hormone imbalances along with helping my husband and I as we try to get pregnant.  It has now been 4 months since surgery and I feel like a different person. I am no longer in daily debilitating pain and exhaustion. I have occasional mild pain that is managed with OTC pain medication and I have so much more energy. Dr. Yeung has truly given me my life back, and I highly recommend him for care of endometriosis or related conditions or for help with fertility. 
Amanda — May 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD
About Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619907672
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
Residency
  • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|St Johns Mercy Mc
Medical Education
  • Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Yeung Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yeung Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yeung Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yeung Jr works at Veritas Fertility & Surgery in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Dr. Yeung Jr’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

