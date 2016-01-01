Overview

Dr. Patrick Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Betty Hardwick Center in Abilene, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.