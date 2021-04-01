Dr. Patrik Gabikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrik Gabikian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrik Gabikian, MD
Dr. Patrik Gabikian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Gabikian works at
Dr. Gabikian's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Clairemont Mesa Medical Office1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabikian?
Excellent neurosurgeon! He takes time to clearly outline step by step process as well as make the potential risks clear to the patient. Highly recommend him with any brain related surgery. After 1 year I have recovered from a brain surgery removing a massive invasive tumor. Thanks to Gabikian I am at my 100%.
About Dr. Patrik Gabikian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1790895639
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabikian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabikian works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.