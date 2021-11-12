Overview of Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD

Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Luzny works at Intermountain Budge Clinic in Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Stones and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.