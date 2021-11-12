Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD
Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Luzny's Office Locations
Intermountain Budge Clinic1350 N 500 E, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5713Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luzny?
Dr. Luzny always has good ideas for moving forward with tests or scans. My situation is difficult to evaluate, but we keep moving forward. No just giving it six months or a year to see what happens.
About Dr. Patrik Luzny, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1245537208
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
