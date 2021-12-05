Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zetterlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD
Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sequoia Hospital
Dr. Zetterlund works at
Dr. Zetterlund's Office Locations
-
1
SVMC Central Coast Cardiology230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zetterlund?
Dr Zetterland performed life saving surgery on me in Salinas in 1999. I have been seeing him twice a year ever since despite moving to Minnesota in 2005.
About Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Swedish
- 1942208848
Education & Certifications
- Sequoia Hospital
- Sequoia Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Ca Pacific M C Pacific, Cardiovascular Diseases Forest Park Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Deaconess Hospital
- UCI
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zetterlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zetterlund accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zetterlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zetterlund works at
Dr. Zetterlund has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zetterlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zetterlund speaks Swedish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zetterlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zetterlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zetterlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zetterlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.