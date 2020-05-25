Overview of Dr. Patrizia Showell, MD

Dr. Patrizia Showell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Showell works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.