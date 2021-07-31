Overview

Dr. Patrocinia Magat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Magat works at Patrocinia Magat, MD in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.