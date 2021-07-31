Dr. Patrocinia Magat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrocinia Magat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrocinia Magat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Magat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pat A Magat MD15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210-1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 521-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magat?
I have seen Dr. Magat for many years. She has been my best doctor. She spends the time to listen and get to the bottom of issues. So many doctors are in such a rush. An issue I have was finally diagnosed properly because she sent me to be tested properly. I had explained the same issue (symptom) to many previous doctors with no results. A good doctor listens and asks the right questions.
About Dr. Patrocinia Magat, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1417028663
Education & Certifications
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magat works at
Dr. Magat speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Magat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.