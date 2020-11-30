Overview of Dr. Patti Brettell, MD

Dr. Patti Brettell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Brettell works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.