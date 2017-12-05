Dr. Endo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patti Endo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patti Endo, MD is a Dermatologist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Michael R. Savona M.d. Inc.1830 Wells St Ste 102, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 877-3635
Luukia Ruidas MD LLC135 S Wakea Ave Ste 111, Kahului, HI 96732 Directions (808) 877-3635
I couldn't say enough about Dr Endo.'s quality of care, expertise, caring approach to my medical needs, and her follow up when needed.
About Dr. Patti Endo, MD
Dr. Endo has seen patients for Boil, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Endo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Endo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endo.
