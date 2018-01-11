Dr. Patti Flint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patti Flint, MD
Overview of Dr. Patti Flint, MD
Dr. Patti Flint, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Flint's Office Locations
Patti Flint MD1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 308, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 945-3300
Patti Flint, M.D.8129 N 87th Pl Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 945-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Dr. Flint and her whole staff. They actually remember you and talk to you and treat you like family. I interviewed several other surgeons and, hands down, Dr. Flint made me feel so comfortable and took the time to understand me and my needs. When I met with her, she never made me feel like I was being judged or just a number or a dollar sign, like other doctors. Dr. Flint performed reconstructive surgery on me, she made me feel comfortable and her staff was available to me aro
About Dr. Patti Flint, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427109461
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons, Fellow
- University Of Texas At Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
