Dr. Moulton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patti Moulton, MD
Overview of Dr. Patti Moulton, MD
Dr. Patti Moulton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulton's Office Locations
- 1 640 Independence Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 420-0530
Ratings & Reviews
I see a 1 star rating without an explanation. I am a 44 year old individual who was diagnosed with bipolar at the age of 22. Every doctor after that merely accepted that diagnosis and never searched deeper. Every time I see dr. Moulton, she genuinely listens and cares. I remember after our first meeting, after I felt like I was blabbing on, she told me that it was ok. She actually stayed after her time to leave, because she was listening. After 3 months, she tells me that I certainly do not have bipolar disorder and has placed me on medication that I can say, for the first time, I feel is helping.
About Dr. Patti Moulton, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moulton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.