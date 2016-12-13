Dr. Patti Savrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patti Savrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patti Savrick, MD
Dr. Patti Savrick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Savrick's Office Locations
Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 495, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-3849
Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates7501 Fannin St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 323-9379
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We've been going here since my kids were babies, they're now 17, 14 and 12, excellent experience for years! Dr. Savrick is no nonsense, quick and efficient....when it's not serious she doesn't make it a mountain, just gets you in/out.
About Dr. Patti Savrick, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649371345
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Savrick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savrick.
