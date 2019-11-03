Overview of Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO

Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Stefanick works at Brian Oberneder Dpm in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.