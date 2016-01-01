Overview of Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD

Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College.



Dr. Anbumani works at Kuruchi R Srinivasan MD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.