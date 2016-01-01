See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD

Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College.

Dr. Anbumani works at Kuruchi R Srinivasan MD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anbumani's Office Locations

    Kuruchi R Srinivasan MD
    Kuruchi R Srinivasan MD
9500 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 677-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contact Dermatitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558615427
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Luthern Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patturajah Anbumani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anbumani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anbumani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anbumani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anbumani works at Kuruchi R Srinivasan MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Anbumani’s profile.

    Dr. Anbumani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anbumani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anbumani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anbumani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

