Dr. Patty Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patty Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patty Lee, MD
Dr. Patty Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Chantilly24805 Pinebrook Rd Ste 201, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 327-4900
-
2
Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-0670
-
3
Ifrc LLC3801 University Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 383-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
From the day I meet Dr Lee to less than 2 months later I had a cancerous tumor removed from my throat. She caught it early because my symptoms were minimal. She was caring and compassionate and I trusted her I didn’t need chemo and after surgery went to radiation. My prospects are good She is one of my main guardian angels. I’ve had 4 cancers and I put my life in her hands for my 4th cancer. I trust her 109% and I feel that she cares.
About Dr. Patty Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942266044
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.