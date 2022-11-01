Overview of Dr. Patty Lee, MD

Dr. Patty Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Otolaryngology Associates PC in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.