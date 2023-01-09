Dr. Pattyann Hardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pattyann Hardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Heather Neville M.d. Pllc1425 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-4118
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-4118
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr, Hardt shes the best doctor I have ever had. Very kind and knowledgeable and she went to bat with my insurance company for me and my medication. However the staff is the worst when it comes to the phones. You have to call and call and call forever. It's honestly ridiculous at this point. This isn't just because of covid staffing issues either, it was like this well before then it's been like this since I started seeing Dr Hardt. If she wasn't the very best doctor I'd get another one just because of how hard it is to reach them.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Hardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.