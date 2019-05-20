Dr. Paul Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Abreu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Abreu, MD
Dr. Paul Abreu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Abreu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abreu's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners3401 Pga Blvd Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 741-0000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Partners1025 Military Trl Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-0000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abreu?
Dr. Abreu has been seeing my son since he was 2 months old. We had been told that our son had a misshapen head from his 1 month appt but it was not until we saw Dr. Abreu that he identified that our son actually had sagittal craniosynostosis and he would require a surgery in order to fix this birth defect. Since Dr. Abreu identified this so early, we were able to have the less invasive surgery (endoscopic) on our precious boy, which is less risky all around and involves less recovery time. The surgery went really well and our baby boy is doing great. My wife and I are so grateful for Dr. Abreu!
About Dr. Paul Abreu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952388001
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Pedro Henriquez Urena Nat U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abreu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreu works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abreu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abreu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.