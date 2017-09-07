See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB

Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Microbiology. They graduated from Fac Med U Nairobi and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Adholla works at OWEN PARK PEDIATRICS PA in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adholla's Office Locations

    Owen Park Pediatrics PA
    1520 Owen Park Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 860-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Sep 07, 2017
    Dr. Adholla is great and his staff is exceptional. They are great with both of my children and have been going to Dr. Adholla for 8 years and have never had any problems. I recommend Dr. Adholla to anyone looking for a pediatric doctor.
    Michael Molina in Fayetteville, NC — Sep 07, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Swahili
    • 1225019797
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Fac Med U Nairobi
    • Medical Microbiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adholla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adholla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adholla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adholla works at OWEN PARK PEDIATRICS PA in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Adholla’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adholla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adholla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adholla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adholla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

