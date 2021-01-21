Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afrooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD
Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
TriBeCa Med777 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 300, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 763-8832Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Boca660 Glades Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (305) 748-2248
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
I had rhinoplasty surgery 6 months ago with Dr.Afrooz. I have absolutely loved my Results. I could not have been more happy. He has a great staff that is ready to help when needed. They are quick to answer any questions you have prior and after the surgery. I am very happy I picked Dr. Afrooz! :)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1528295102
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Afrooz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afrooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrooz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrooz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afrooz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afrooz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.