Dr. Paul Aijian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Aijian, MD
Dr. Paul Aijian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Aijian's Office Locations
Paul S. Aijian MD200 N La Cumbre Rd Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 682-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started going to Dr. Aijian soon after I found out that he won the Santa Barbara Family doctor of the year award. I later learned that he not only won it that year but 6 prior years which is an amazing record. He now treats my entire extended family across a broad age range and now consider him part of our family. He has been a doctor for many years but still keeps up on the latest treatments including early Covid treatments.
About Dr. Paul Aijian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Aijian speaks Spanish.
