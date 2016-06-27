Overview

Dr. Paul Akerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Akerman works at Daniel Quirk MD Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.