Dr. Paul Alberti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Alberti, MD
Dr. Paul Alberti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Alberti works at
Dr. Alberti's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Mdcl/Sgcl Grp31 Broadway Fl 2, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-1324
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Alberti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821101080
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alberti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alberti works at
Dr. Alberti has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
