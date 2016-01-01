Overview of Dr. Paul Alberti, MD

Dr. Paul Alberti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Alberti works at Ear Nose & Throat Mdcl/Sgcl Grp in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.