Dr. Paul Allegretti, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Allegretti, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ephrata, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Mid-atlantic Gastrointestinal Center II4140 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 869-4600
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allegretti is so caring and smart. And he involved me in all discussions about treatment. I have complete confidence in him and he is a true joy to work with.
About Dr. Paul Allegretti, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033231907
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allegretti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allegretti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allegretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allegretti has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allegretti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Allegretti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allegretti.
