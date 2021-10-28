Overview

Dr. Paul Allegretti, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ephrata, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Allegretti works at Regional Gastroenterology Assoc in Ephrata, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.