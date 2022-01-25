Overview of Dr. Paul Ambush, MD

Dr. Paul Ambush, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clarksville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.



Dr. Ambush works at PAUL AMBUSH MD PA in Clarksville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.