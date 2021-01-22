See All General Surgeons in Amherst, NY
Dr. Paul Anain, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Amherst, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Anain, MD

Dr. Paul Anain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Anain works at Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular
    4949 Harlem Rd Ste 302, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 837-2400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular
    2121 Main St Ste 316, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 837-2400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Paul Anain, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003887811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY/B Vascular Surgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Canisius College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Anain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anain has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Anain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.