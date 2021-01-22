Dr. Paul Anain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Anain, MD
Dr. Paul Anain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
1
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular4949 Harlem Rd Ste 302, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 837-2400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular2121 Main St Ste 316, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 837-2400Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is absolutely the very best of the best ! I highly recommend him ! Definitely deserves more than a 5 star rating !
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003887811
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/B Vascular Surgery Fellowship
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
- Canisius College
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Anain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anain has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Anain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.