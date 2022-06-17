Dr. Paul Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Andrade, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Andrade, MD
Dr. Paul Andrade, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Andrade's Office Locations
ABC Pediatric Associates2101 Forest Ave Ste 128, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 617-9186Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrade has been our family Pediatrician and hes be wonderful with our kids. He is kind, he takes his time and address any concerns we might have. He always takes the extra step to make sure your kids are ok.
About Dr. Paul Andrade, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063447076
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- University Of California
- Pediatrics
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
