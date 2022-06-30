See All Cardiologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Andrews works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrews' Office Locations

    Bergen Cardiology Associates
    Bergen Cardiology Associates
400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 22, Teaneck, NJ 07666
(201) 975-2205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Andrews was warm and caring. I felt I was given the time I needed and never felt rushed. He's the best.
    Cila — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669440251
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

