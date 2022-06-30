Overview of Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.