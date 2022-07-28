Overview of Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.