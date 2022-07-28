See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Andrews works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney and Ureter Removal
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jul 28, 2022
    Did a lot of research on the procedure, side effects, and surgeons prior to deciding on Dr. Andrews. Andrews is a Surgeon at the top of his field and I feel I got an outcome that reflects that. 1 week after my procedure the catheter came out and I had full function of my bladder. No incontinence at all, a bit more frequent urges to go, but that seems to lessen with every passing day. A few days later my wife got a little playful and I found that although a little weaker, I was still able to become interested. I have full confidence that with time I will have an equivalent lifestyle to the one I had prior to the operation. I strongly recommend him if you are in need of this procedure.
    JMM — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Andrews, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1710962345
    • 1710962345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

