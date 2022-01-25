Dr. Paul Angotti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Angotti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with Broad Street Hospital
Foot and Ankle Specialty Center2400 Maryland Rd Ste 30, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a runner and had been to numerous doctors for foot pain. A fracture was misdiagnosed by one and the chronic discomfort I experienced was never resolved by others. Dr. Angotti took one look at my foot and diagnosed a structural issue, which was easily resolved with proper footwear and an orthotic insert. I have not experienced any pain since my visit to his office (a few years now) and am running and playing tennis often.
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1528064862
Education & Certifications
- Broad Street Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Angotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angotti accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angotti has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Angotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.