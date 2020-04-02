Dr. Paul Anike, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Anike, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Anike, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio951 Commerce Pkwy Ste 100, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5918
-
2
Ohio Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 200, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
-
3
Lmpc Specialists At Sidney915 Michigan St Ste 203, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 492-3351
-
4
Pain Management - Van Wert Health - Fox Road140 Fox Rd Ste 103, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 232-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my Cardiologist for 10 years. Very serious, very professional. He has earned my trust and respect
About Dr. Paul Anike, DO
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831152859
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Anike works at
