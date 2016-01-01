Dr. Paul Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Anthony, MD
Dr. Paul Anthony, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Universite Notre Dame D'Haiti and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Anthony's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group132 Jefferson St Fl 3, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Anthony, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1912156597
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Saint Vincent Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Medical Center
- Universite Notre Dame D'Haiti
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
