Dr. Paul Arcand, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Arcand, MD
Dr. Paul Arcand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their residency with Umass Memorial Med Center
Dr. Arcand works at
Dr. Arcand's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (508) 368-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, highly intelligent, very experienced professional, personable, totally down to earth guy! I could keep going! He was so understanding and reassuring and has a great sense of humor that put me at ease. He did a colon resection for me. I had a foot of my colon removed and didn’t even end up with a temporary bag. He’s the best. I highly recommend Dr. Arcand
About Dr. Paul Arcand, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750350849
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arcand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arcand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arcand has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arcand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arcand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arcand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arcand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arcand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.