Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Armstrong, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Armstrong, DO
Dr. Paul Armstrong, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Tampa3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 320, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 910-0027
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Wesley Chapel2590 Healing Way Ste 210, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 782-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
Great experience with Dr. But where do i find him today since he left UFS, please advise
About Dr. Paul Armstrong, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639143506
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South FL
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.