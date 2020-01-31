See All General Surgeons in Southport, NC
Dr. Paul Armstrong, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Southport, NC
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Armstrong, MD

Dr. Paul Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southport, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Armstrong works at Wilmington Health Hospitalists in Southport, NC with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dosher Memorial Hospital
    924 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 457-3800
  2. 2
    Abingdon Surgical Associates
    16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 258-1777
  3. 3
    J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
    904 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 457-3880
  4. 4
    Novant Health Surgical Associates - Southport
    819 N Atlantic Ave, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 457-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2020
    One of the most attentive doctors I've ever had. He was quick to help me with any pain I was feeling. Also answered all my questions in great detail.
    — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Armstrong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871574053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

