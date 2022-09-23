Overview of Dr. Paul Arnold, MD

Dr. Paul Arnold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Arnold works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Davenport Park Place in Davenport, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.