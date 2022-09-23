Dr. Paul Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Arnold, MD
Dr. Paul Arnold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Davenport Park Place105 Park Place Blvd, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
West Florida Urology35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Paul Arnold, he is professional, compassionate, and very knowledgeable in his specialty, he take time to talk and listen to his patients. Thank you Dr. Arnold
About Dr. Paul Arnold, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841294501
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.