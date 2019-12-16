Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asdourian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD
Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Asdourian works at
Dr. Asdourian's Office Locations
-
1
General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-6497
-
2
MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-2867
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asdourian?
Accurate diagnosis and corrective anterior C6-C7 fusion. with supportive metal implants. Best Accurate outcome on pain management.
About Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1962446765
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- Boston University Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- SUNY Stony Brook U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asdourian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asdourian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asdourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asdourian works at
Dr. Asdourian has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asdourian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Asdourian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asdourian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asdourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asdourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.