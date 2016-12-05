See All Podiatrists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Silverdale, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD

Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Aufderheide works at Kitsap Podiatry in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aufderheide's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Optical
    10049 Kitsap Mall Blvd NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aufderheide?

    Dec 05, 2016
    I had dealt with chronic ingrown toenails with both big toes for many years. They would become very infected to where even walking was painful. I sought help from several different physicians and urgent care facilities, all without success and usually a lot of pain. Finally hooked up with Doctor Aufderheide, thank God! In one non-painful visit he "fixed" both toes and I have had zero problems since! Thank you so much, Doctor Aufderheide, you changed my entire quality of life!
    Paul H. in Port Orchard, WA — Dec 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aufderheide to family and friends

    Dr. Aufderheide's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aufderheide

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730260241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufderheide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aufderheide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aufderheide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aufderheide works at Kitsap Podiatry in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Aufderheide’s profile.

    Dr. Aufderheide has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aufderheide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufderheide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufderheide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufderheide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufderheide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.