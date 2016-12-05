Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufderheide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Pacific Optical10049 Kitsap Mall Blvd NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had dealt with chronic ingrown toenails with both big toes for many years. They would become very infected to where even walking was painful. I sought help from several different physicians and urgent care facilities, all without success and usually a lot of pain. Finally hooked up with Doctor Aufderheide, thank God! In one non-painful visit he "fixed" both toes and I have had zero problems since! Thank you so much, Doctor Aufderheide, you changed my entire quality of life!
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
