Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Aufderheide works at Kitsap Podiatry in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.