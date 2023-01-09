Overview

Dr. Paul Auteri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Auteri works at PAUL AUTERI MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.