Dr. Paul Azer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Azer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Azer works at David E. Aftergood, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Conrad Tseng MD Inc.
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Azer is amazing. He's one of the few physicians around that make eye contact, listen, and think outside the box by looking at you as a whole and not just an endocrine gland. His team was great and handled everyone efficiently and gracefully. I felt special and completely taken care of.
    Elissa Rosenberg — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Azer, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1336154707
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Azer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azer works at David E. Aftergood, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azer’s profile.

    Dr. Azer has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Azer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

