Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Baker, MD
Dr. Paul Baker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (844) 401-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baker is one of the kindest and most genuine psychiatrists I've ever had the pleasure of working with (and I've had quite a few). No other psychiatrist has taken the time to really listen and understand me as a person to the same extent as Dr Baker. I only worked with him for a few weeks after getting out of inpatient treatment, but he really helped me when I was at my absolute lowest. I'm truly envious of anyone lucky enough to have him as their long-term provider. He is an absolute gem!
About Dr. Paul Baker, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1730592379
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
