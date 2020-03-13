Overview of Dr. Paul Balash, MD

Dr. Paul Balash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Balash works at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.