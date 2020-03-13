Dr. Paul Balash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Balash, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Balash, MD
Dr. Paul Balash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Balash works at
Dr. Balash's Office Locations
Midwest Surgical Group Sc4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4055
Advocate Medical Group18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 478-4407
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Balash once and the very next day he worked his schedule around to be sure my surgery was done the next day. When I told him “I know you’re making this work as favor to my OBGYN, He said no, I’m doing this because I care about your well being.” I suffered with this is so long and could not get any other doctor to listen to me concerning what I was feeling but in one visit Dr. Balash, listened, and went into action. Thank you sooo much Dr. Balash. Patricia Roberts
About Dr. Paul Balash, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Balash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Balash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Balash works at
Dr. Balash has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Balash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
