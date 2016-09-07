Overview of Dr. Paul Baldridge, MD

Dr. Paul Baldridge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Baldridge works at Grand Strand Pediatrics - Surfside Beach in Surfside Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.