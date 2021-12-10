See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Paul Barnard, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (13)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Barnard, MD

Dr. Paul Barnard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Barnard works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85295 (482) 962-1650
  2. 2
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.
    3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 (480) 962-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Barnard was one of the nicest and patient doctors I've ever seen. I am happy I was referred to him.
    — Dec 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Barnard, MD
    About Dr. Paul Barnard, MD

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1992706717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Good Samaritan/VA Med Ctr
    Internship
    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    Colorado College
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnard works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Barnard’s profile.

    Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

