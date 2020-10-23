Dr. Paul Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Baron, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Baron, MD
Dr. Paul Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 862-8840
-
2
Mount Pleasant3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 556-0036Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Roper St Francis Physicians Network2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 556-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
Dr Baron treated my mother in 1992 and my sister in 2006. Today I received biopsy results and will require breast surgery. Knowing I wouldn't trust anyone else, I tracked him from the familiar Charleston, SC to New York. He is a wonderful surgeon and a fabulous person whose best asset is his HUGE heart for his patients and their needs.
About Dr. Paul Baron, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083661094
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.