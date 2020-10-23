See All General Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Paul Baron, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Baron, MD

Dr. Paul Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Baron works at Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Baron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care
    1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 862-8840
  2. 2
    Mount Pleasant
    3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-0036
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Roper St Francis Physicians Network
    2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-0036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 23, 2020
    Dr Baron treated my mother in 1992 and my sister in 2006. Today I received biopsy results and will require breast surgery. Knowing I wouldn't trust anyone else, I tracked him from the familiar Charleston, SC to New York. He is a wonderful surgeon and a fabulous person whose best asset is his HUGE heart for his patients and their needs.
    Victoria Morgan — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Baron, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083661094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baron has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

