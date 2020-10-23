Overview of Dr. Paul Baron, MD

Dr. Paul Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Baron works at Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.