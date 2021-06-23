See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Barone, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Barone, MD

Dr. Paul Barone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Barone works at NYU Langone Medical Associates Chelsea in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Barone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Chelsea
    160 W 26th St # 3FL, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 660-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease

Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Barone is an excellent Doctor who cares about his patients and is very professional in his approach. His friendly, knowledgable and helpful manner are second to none. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to provide the highest level of care to his patients.
    John O' Connor — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Barone, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629130349
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barone works at NYU Langone Medical Associates Chelsea in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barone’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

