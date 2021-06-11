Dr. Paul Basuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Basuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Basuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Basuk works at
Locations
-
1
Steven Odrich Marc Odrich Kenneth Greenberg MD210 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 861-9715
-
2
Harry Gruenspan MD Phd210 E 86th St Rm 201, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-9715
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basuk?
EXCELLENT DOCTOR - INTELLIGENT, WARM, ATTENTION TO DETAIL - REALLY SPECIAL EXPERIENCE AS A HUMAN BEING AND A DOCTOR- HAD A COLONOSCOPY AND AN ENDOSCOPY - DR. BASUK IS A WONDERFUL CLINICIAN AND A GRACIOUS PERSON. VERY PLEASED.
About Dr. Paul Basuk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033194675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basuk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basuk works at
Dr. Basuk has seen patients for Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basuk speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Basuk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.