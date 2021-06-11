Overview

Dr. Paul Basuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Basuk works at Steven Odrich Marc Odrich Kenneth Greenberg MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.